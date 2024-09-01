Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.74 and last traded at $58.63. Approximately 191,238 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.18.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63.
About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
