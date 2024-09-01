Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 39,689 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

