Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 99.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.27. 33,466,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.86. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

