Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $476.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.