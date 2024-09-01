Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) is Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 5.74% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

