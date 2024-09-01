Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TBLL opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

