Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Spider Management Company LLC

Spider Management Company LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 24.8% of Spider Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spider Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $56,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.87. 4,635,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $165.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

