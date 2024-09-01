Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Solano Wealth Management Inc.

Solano Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.1% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,437,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,058.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,380,000.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $97.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

