Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 2.00% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $25,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,154,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,382,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,943,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 868,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 147,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 568,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 142,419 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.12.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

