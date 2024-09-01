IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $417.62 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. IOTA has a total market cap of $417.62 million and $4.00 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000878 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

