Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

