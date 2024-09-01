iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Focused Wealth Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,797 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,374,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,971,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,203,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

