iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $53.41.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

