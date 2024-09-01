iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $53.41.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.