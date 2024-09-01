iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1528 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

