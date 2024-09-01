iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,077,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,624 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $407,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $709,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,109.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 248,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 237,197 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.