iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Stock Position Reduced by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 128,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,930 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

