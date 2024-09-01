iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,654 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,828,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 545,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,956. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

