iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,654 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,828,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

