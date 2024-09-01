iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,654 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,065,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 458,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.85. 545,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

