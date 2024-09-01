iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

