iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $566.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

