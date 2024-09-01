iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.7% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 396,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IJR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
