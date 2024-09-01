iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Holdings Lowered by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,766 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,493,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after buying an additional 611,299 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 190,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 393.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 136,313 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HEFA opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

