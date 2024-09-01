iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS IBHF opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.
About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.