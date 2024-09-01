iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBHF opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

