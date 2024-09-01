iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on September 6th

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
BATS IBHG opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.
About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
