iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBHH stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
