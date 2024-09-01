iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBHH stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

