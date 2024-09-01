iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMP opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

