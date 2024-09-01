iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1867 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGEB opened at $45.80 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

