iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1867 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Shares of IGEB opened at $45.80 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58.
