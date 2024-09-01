iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,627,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381,169. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

