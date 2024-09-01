iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. 15,627,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

