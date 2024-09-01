iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 229,301 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

