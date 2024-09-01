iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 12,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 92,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $269.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
