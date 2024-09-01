iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

QUAL opened at $177.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.13. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

