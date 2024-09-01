iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s Largest Position

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 344.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,362 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

