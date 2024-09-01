iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after acquiring an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,269,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,357,000 after acquiring an additional 271,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

