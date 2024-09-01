iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

IWN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.73. 1,460,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,886. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

