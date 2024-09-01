iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.60. 609,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

