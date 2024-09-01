iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,803 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 511,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.97.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

