iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.