iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152,513 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000.

IYE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 142,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

