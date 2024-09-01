iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $119,223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,091,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 422,212 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $147.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

