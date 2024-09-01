iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GHYG opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Get iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.