iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS GHYG opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $51.63.
About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.