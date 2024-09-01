Iyo Bank Ltd. Has $17.91 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 6.4% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.32 and its 200 day moving average is $519.07. The firm has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

