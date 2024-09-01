IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 30.1% in August

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ IZEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 9,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,916. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.