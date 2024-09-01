J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $278.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

