J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $949,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 133.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

Cintas stock opened at $805.12 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $807.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $747.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.