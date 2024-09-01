J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Stryker by 30.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $954,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 28,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Stryker stock opened at $360.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.13 and a 200 day moving average of $341.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

