J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEU stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.