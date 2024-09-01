J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $256.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.18. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

