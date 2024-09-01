Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

